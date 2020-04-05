Now that the CEO of OneSpace did draw a parallel between his company and that of SpaceX, we should take a close look at the two. During an interview with CNN Money, Shu said that the two are similar, many aspects illustrate that the duo is two sides of the same coin. We are about to take a look at them. Read on for a detailed comparison as well as contrast.

The two companies use different technologies. While OneSpace looks forward to building rockets that can lift big satellites into space that is already a reality when we refer to SpaceX. Nevertheless, both of them have a dream of having human flights in the future.

When it comes to the rockets that the two make, there is a difference as well. That of the Shu’s company has a height of 30 feet tall. In addition to that, its carrying capacity is around 220 pounds into the orbit. Compared to those made by SpaceX that is like a drop of water in the ocean. SpaceX’s first rocket, the Falcon 1, had a height of 70 feet. The Falcon 9 makes the distinction crystal clear. Its height is 230 feet, and it can carry a maximum weight of 50,000 pounds.

As far as the fuel each one of them uses is concerned, here is a dissimilarity. The one of OneSpace is in solid form. On the other hand, that of the SpaceX is liquid. Let us differentiate the two types. Each one of them has merit and a demerit as shown below. The solid one is not only relatively stable but also easy to create. However, they pay a higher cost later on. It becomes impossible to reuse a rocket booster once you launch it. For the liquid fuel, the vice versa is true beyond any reasonable doubt.

From the interview, OneSpace is following the footsteps of SpaceX regarding funding. They want to run it as a private organization. At the same time, it wishes to receive funds from the government. How is that similar to the case of SpaceX? Elon Musk runs the company privately. However, they get contracts from NASA year in year out. Therefore, they get to work with the government and also serve its additional clients. At one point, they were about to experience an early collapse.

Considering the above, OneSpace has a long way to go. Dreams are valid, and OneSpace has a right to do that. We wish the company all the best as they rise to the top.

