The reality of a giant plume of water vapor wafting from Jupiter’s potential of supporting life in moon Europa just got a lot. The NASA’S Hubble Space Telescope has been able to spot signs of plume several times over the past half-decade. The measurements were very close near the limits of the powerful instruments sensitivity. Currently, the researchers, have reported a new study that the NASA’s Galileo, Jupiter probe, that does orbit the planet from the year 1995 to the year 2003. There has also been the detection of a likelihood of Europa Plume during a near flyby of the icy moon in the year 1997. The fresh analyzed Galileo data does give a more supporting independent evidence that there may be a plume on Europa. This was said by the lead author Xianzhe Jia, who has been serving as an associate professor at the University of Michigan. This has been very pleasing news, especially for the astrobiologists. If it turns be indeed true that the plume has water, then it can be able to offer a way for the spacecraft to taste the Europa’s buried ocean of the liquid water without necessarily having to touch down on the moon.

NASA is currently working on a goal that can help to realize that. At 1,900 Miles wide, Europa is smaller when compared to the Earth’s moon. Researchers think that the Jovian satellite contains a huge amount of liquid water. They estimate that there is a likelihood that this could be twice as much as the water of the Earth. This is in a very huge and deep global ocean sloshing below the objects ice shell. The ocean seems to be closely in contact with the Europa’s rocky core that does enable a wide variety of fascinating and complex chemicals equations. There are very many astrobiologists that consider Europa as being among the solar system’s best bets to be able to host the alien life. This is in inclusion with the icy Saturn moon Enceladus that also does contain a subsurface ocean. Close to Enceladus ‘s south pole, there are over 100 single geysers that do continue to blast water, ice, organic molecules and other materials which are very far out in the space. There is a likelihood that this plume stuff will come up with Saturns’ E ring. A scientist does think that the geysers materials that are coming from Enceladus’ ocean, flying through the moon will make a way of searching for various signals of life on Enceladus without necessary touching down.