NASA has planned to bring about quite a number of changes to its newly designed more spacious rocket. This change has been propelled with the help of a huge funding boost that has been received from the Government. NASA has plans to send human beings along with the rockets by 2020. When they travel along with rockets, it is highly possible that they will ride on a more advanced version of the vehicle as NASA has expected. The vehicle would be much less powerful. So if this decision persists, it will scale down the first human-led rocket into space after 45 years.

Details of the project

This Space launching System has been in the making for almost a decade once it will be completed, then it would be NASA’s first project to carry humans in rockets up to Mars and Moons. Initially, NASA had planned to launch two very important projects. The very first flight was named as EM-1. However, according to NASA, it will uncrewed. In substitute to this plan, NASA will be launching a smaller version of the rocket which is scheduled to hover around the Moon for three long weeks. Within a period of three years, NASA will be coming up with a more advanced version of such rocket that will be circling around the Moon. The name of this rocket has been decided as EM-2, Exploration Mission 2.

But according to the sources, it is likely that NASA will defer the rocket up gradation process. In such case, the smaller version will only be used for the time being. According to Robert Lightfoot, they would require modifying the mission structure because they won’t be able to launch [email protected] unless and until they are in a position to use SLS.

Clarification from NASA

NASA has stated that it would nevertheless send astronauts to reach Moon with the help of another flight. The main objective of EM-2 would be unfolding overall duties. This will involve mission planning. Crew interfaces, system efficiency, how to navigate around the deep space and so on.

Government Boost

These plans of NASA to modify the rocket flights and make the necessary amendments have only been possible due to the huge financial boost that it has received from the government. For this project, NASA has been allotted with an additional budget of $ 350 million which has given NASA that much of flexibility to research on this project.