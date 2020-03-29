Unusual activities and movements have been detected by an Israeli satellite imagining company around the Iranian Fordo nuclear facility. The company released the images that confirm the strange activities are happening there. The nuclear deal that occurred in the year 2015 converted the Iranian Fordo nuclear facility into a research center which was once a one-time uranium enrichment plant buried deep underground.

As per the images released by the company, a large number of vehicles were seen at the entrance to the facility. Many other increased activities were also captured. However, the pictures didn’t show any violation of the nuclear accord, but the activities are still suspicious and not usual. The part of activities allowed in the place is heavily curtailed. It is one of those underground sites which are protected by the robust S-300 air defense system since 2016.

It is assumed that the reason of unusual activities could be related to an attempt by the Islamic Republic to imply that it is prepared to begin enriching uranium at the site if the US pulls out of the agreement. As per Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran was forced to limit the number of centrifuges allowed inside Fordo to 1,044. Also, it was allowed to keep it only at one wing of the facility. As a part of JCPOA Iran also agreed that it would not conduct any uranium enrichment or any related program. It was also asked not to have any nuclear materials at the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) for the next 15 years.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was asked to look and monitor the Fordo and Iran’s other nuclear facility under per Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. As per the agreement IAEA has to watch the facility on a regular basis that could be one done even on a daily basis. IAEA keep on reporting about the activities taking place at the facility. The reports shown by the agency of 22 February says, “Throughout the reporting period, Iran has not conducted any uranium enrichment or related research and development (R&D) activities, and there has not been any nuclear material at the plant.”

The satellite photographs coming from the Israeli satellite imagining company has shown that a large number of cars and buses are filling the parking lot of Fordo facility in the past few months. The aerial picture is showing around ten cars and two buses in the place.