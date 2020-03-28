The very first satellite that launched by Angola has been declared defunct by Russia, that had partially funded the space project of the West African Nation.

Known as a communications satellite, the AngoSat-1 was built for almost a million dollars. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at the later part in December.

After launch, the communication with the device was unexpectedly lost. Despite several attempts to restore the contact for quite a few days, the satellite also had a number of technical issues that happened the following months. That is why Russia officially announced its loss.

Russia, the one who produced the satellite on behalf of Angola, said that it will build a stronger follow-up satellite at an affordable cost, as per the insurance policy of AngoSat-1.

The new satellite requires 18 months of building process. If everything goes well, it will be launched in 2020, according to the Russia’s space agency.

AngoSat-1, the first space project of Angola, was specially built to work for more than a decade. It was scheduled to be operational for 15 years. It was made to transform the telecommunications in the African country into a much powerful, faster, and more effective one.

There were 50 Angolan aerospace engineers to oversee the entire project from a particular control center in the country. In order to make the mission successful, those professionals were trained enough. In spite of their hard works, the mission turned to be a failure.

Angola announced its long-term plans about its space programme last year, indicating the ambition for a steady and stable expansion in the near future. Even though there was an official statement stating that the AngoSat-1 was a defunct, it is still unclear how the failure of the satellite will affect the plan.

Along with some of the sub-Saharan countries with a detailed space programme, Angola is one. Despite the unsuccessful project, there are also missions that become a great success. South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana have a number of satellites that are already in the orbit. Because of that, communications, educational projects, armed groups movements tracking become much more impressive, hassle-free and incredible.

With Angola’s plan to produce a new satellite, for sure, it can achieve all of its goals in the coming years. Telecommunications of Angola will be as excellent as in other first world countries across the globe.