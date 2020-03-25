Washington University team who are researching recording the environment data have successfully record environmental data using a wireless photonic sensor. It’s the architecture of the device based on WGM (Whispering Gallery Mode).

The device has recorded the data in the spring of 2017. The device recording scenarios take place in two ways. In first scenarios it records the data in real time it does a measurement of air temperature for 12 hours. In Second scenario areal mapping is done of temperature distribution using a sensor on the drone, it was done in St. Louis Park. Using a commercial thermometer both the measurements are done and read and store the data using the Bluetooth connection of Drone and monitor. Compared done is very favorably.

In this modern world when people are doing IOT Internet of Things research, many wireless sensors are present, and the device is movements are hidden using electromagnet interference. Just like when our audio and video signal distributed because of a low flying aircraft. And a magnet based grinder make noise on the radio.

Optical sensors are electromagnetic interference immune which provides a lot of advantage in harsh environments. Resonators based optical sensors show minor footprints, they are sensitive and have a lot of functionalities.

Yang’s sensors are in the category of whispering gallery mode resonators. It is because they work like the famous whispering gallery of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The WGM sensor main board is a mere of 127 millimeters by 67 millimeters and integrate the body architecture of the sensor system.

Environmental factors like humidity, temperature, and air pressure can monitored with wireless sensors like electronic or photonic or any other light-based sensors. Many cities become smart because they are driven by internet data harvesting. It is seen in agriculture and many informative things.

Yang and her group found stability issue, but later it was handled by the app that they developed Customized operation system app. They control the sensitivity of the system using the app over WiFi. Finally, in June 2017 Yang and his team tested the system outside the wall of their building, and they compare their outcome with the commercial thermometer’s data.

The measurements of both the outcomes matched and give a positive result which increases the IoT opportunity in monitorization of sensors. They also found a new class of Photonic sensors have unprecedented sensitivity and capabilities to a new success.