Deepwater in Red Sea gets replenished very faster than before and its directly affected by significant climate changes, which include volcanic eruption. KAUST researchers find this. The Red Sea water is known as the saltiest and warmest deep water in the world. The temperature is above 20 degrees Celsius and 40.5 salinity units. The average world depth of similar is 2.5 degrees Celsius and 35 PSU.

Still, the researchers have suggested that the RED SEA water is stagnant. It takes 36 to 90 years to renew, and the primary source of renewal is water flowing from the Northern Gulfs of Suez and Aqaba in the sea’s basin. KAUST Associate Professor Ibrahim Hoteit, he specializes in fluid earth modeling with a physical oceanographer, Fengchao Yao. They used an ocean circulation simulator to get further insight into the RED sea circulation.

They compared the temperature and salinity data gathered by six cruises from along the central axis of the Red Sea and found evidence revealing profound circulation changes during the period between 1982 and 2011. They then used atmospheric data to reconstruct the Red Sea’s three-dimensional circulation over a 20-year period. Yao said that they found the deep water of the RED SEA experienced than rapid renewals during the period from 1982 to 2001. This is against the dominant idea that is stagnant. The 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines and the 1982 El Chichon volcanic eruption in Mexico were implicated. Yao explained that the model simulation lined to these deep-water renewals to the global variability. It is associated with remote volcanic eruptions and the North Oscillation. This variability is affecting Europe in many ways.

In general, volcanic eruptions warm the middle of the atmosphere by the releasing sulfate aerosols amounts that absorb the sunrays for the time of two years. The westerly jet of Atlantic Ocean becomes stronger because for the atmospheric circulation adjusts this warming.

This increases cold and dry northwesterly winds above the Red Sea. The air and the surface temperature become cold here to trigger warmer waters to raise the water to sink. This is called as open-ocean deep convection. Hoteit says that the floor of the Red Sea is abundant in metals and minerals deposits. He understands the deep circulation is essential for the environmental sustainability of deep-sea.

EU organic falls downward, and it decomposes into its mineral components. This makes deep water rich in nutrients, and its circulation affects the health of the Red sea ecosystem completely.