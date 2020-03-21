NASA continues to discover the universe using its new planet hunter. The mission will be for the search of the signatures of life. The agency will be scanning the universe to hunt thousands of planets orbiting stars outside the solar system.

The big question on it is that is there any life on those planets? That is the big thing that NASA wants to find out. Hakeem Oluseyi, an astrophysicist, stated that NASA’s new planet hunter popularly known as the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is one of the most important missions. Thus, it can able to discover planets that are revolving around the brightest stars near on Earth.

Before, there are nine planets in our solar system including Pluto. However, planet lovers have been disappointed when scientists removed Pluto from the list. They still wonder what happened to the latter planet. According to scientists, Pluto is now considered as a dwarf planet.

On the other hand, scientists are still hoping that TESS will be very effective in finding more planets. In fact, NASA astronomers have already discovered thousands of planets. Moreover, the TESS which is the first ever spaceborne, all-sky transit survey will be hunting wide number of planets from Earth-sized to gas giants. Oluseyi stated that TESS has the capability brought about by the physics of light and shadow.

He added that “Light passing through the planets’ atmospheres, or bouncing off their atmospheres, will provide details of the planets’ chemistry and search for signatures of life.”

In this case, as the planet passes in front of its host star, the light will totally dim. Oluseyi also said that TESS would be looking for the dimming lights that astronomers call dips transits.

The dream discovery for TESS was an Earth-sized planet which survived a life cycle of the star that it orbits and which is orbiting a white star. It is considered as an elusive discovery for many astronomers. This extraordinary mission is expected to produce rewarding results as expected by space lovers.

TESS is expected to search for thousands of other planets upon its two years mission on exploring the brightest and nearest stars in the galaxy. With this, we will see if there are really unknown worlds that are hiding in their light. If this occurs, humanity can benefit from its life signatures.