The National Aeronautics and Space Act have finally started with the process of assembling and testing the next Mars Rover 2020. The ALTO phase of development has been keeping a track on the project for an expected launch in the year 2020.

Till now there has been no such constructive news about the development stage of the project, but last month NASA made a declaration by stating that Mars 2020 rover will be getting assembled at the Spacecraft Assembly Facility Highway 1 which is the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the organization in Pasadena California.

The team assigned to work on the project are now in the inception stage of building a rocket-powered sky crane. This is an interesting element that will be added in the upcoming Mars rover.

This is the next big project by NASA, and they are leaving no stone unturned for a success. The team of engineers and technicians will begin their primary work from the middle of next year. According to NASA a good amount of tasks are left like adding subsystems which include an avionics power telecommunication thermal system, and proper navigation. In a nutshell, the team is responsible to create the complete rover, and several stages of Cruise, aeroshell, and descent. A report submitted by a NASA official reads that the propulsion system has already been installed on the cruise and descent stage.

David Gruel ALTO Manager Mars 2020 said in a statement that few parts of the rover are coming from another side of the world, and the rest is obtained from a couple of buildings away.

David also stated that the work will commence from autumn and will be based on the past knowledge of NASA’s Curiosity Rover and other programs of Mars Exploration.

The Mars Rover 2020 is going to determine few fundamental objectives of NASA’s Mars exploration. At first, it will evaluate the geology of the landing area in the mars. The rover will also look for signs of past life on the planet if there is any. The rover will be like a size of a car, and it will be skilfully designed to generate a good amount of Oxygen to dominate the amount of Carbon Dioxide in the planet.

The launch of Mars Rover 2020 will be managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.