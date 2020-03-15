SpaceX’s latest version of the http://www.spacex.com/falcon9 has returned on the Earth’s surface after it took off on May 11 with the Bangabandhu-1 satellite. It has just initiated the long and seasonal campaign regarding the more advanced space exploration process. The booster which has the number as B1046 seems to be in perfect shape with not much of a dent after a high-level energy entry into the earth’s atmosphere.

After separating from the rocket’s second stage which carried the Bangladeshi satellite into the geostationary orbit, B1046 reached a maximum height of 110 km before it started to re-enter into the earth’s atmosphere. The rocket whipped through at a speed of nearly 2 kilometers per second and finally completed a soft landing at a location which was 500 miles off the Florida coast. It was the 25th successful landing of the Falcon 9 booster, and the B1046 made the occasion a memorable one. It adorned the large black sections of the newly designed Space X rocket with its latest thermal protection system, which is actually among the number of improvements that are made with the Block 5.

Although it is not visible, the main improvement has been made at the base of the first stage octaweb which is now put together will bolt instead of welds. It has taken the form of a highly developed heat shield around the so-called nine Merlin 1D engines. One of the recovery engineers of the Falcon 9 rocket showed with many interests about the various improvements that were made to the rocket before its first launch to space.

Elon Musk, the owner of the company, has assured of quick reassembling and maintenance of the rocket. If his words prove to be true, then B1046 will be refurbished and flow to the space many more times and thereby bring about more glory and pride for the company. However, the company will also be cautious in its process to check the inside technical issues very thoroughly before giving a green signal to the authorities for the next launch preparation. The company is in no moods to generate any hiccups before any further launch.

At the same time, this mission has also paved the way for another routine purpose for the company involving SpaceX’s robotic stage-securing robot which is nicknamed Roomba. The custom built robot is specially developed to ensure the safety of SpaceX’s recovery crew by keeping them on the accompanying vessel.