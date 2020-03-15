Despite the launch of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 launch while carrying the Bangladesh flag, red and green, the Bangladesh government is no longer its owner. Mirza Fakhrul Islam revealed that. He is the Secretary-General of BNP. The conversation began a short period after its successful launch. What led to its initiation? Who are the new owners of the satellite? Are there reasons for the sale? We will be giving you the answers in details in a moment. Keep reading so that you can grasp that.

After a long wait, millions of people witnessed the successful launch of Falcon 9 rocket. At that time, it propelled the Bangabandhu satellite-1 into the orbit. The location was the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was at 2:14 a.m. Bangladesh time, Saturday.

Obaidul Quader not only noticed that BNP was silent about the successful launch but also went ahead and criticised the silence. Quader is the General Secretary of Awami League. That was the concern that led to the revelation of the sale of the satellite.

On Saturday at the National Press Club, there was a meeting. It is during that meeting when Fakhrul responded to the issue raised by Obaidul. He said that two people but it. Nevertheless, he withheld the names of the individuals.

According to the government, the project was worth Tk 30 billion. It is under the administration of the Bangladesh Communication Regulatory Commission (BCRC). Its purpose would be providing the telecommunications, broadcast as well as data communication services.

There are 40 transponders on the satellite. Half of them are set aside for Bangladesh while the others are for rent by other countries. In the next three months, they want to start a commercial sector. They have to because only 44% of the money spent was from the government. The rest of it was a loan from HSBC bank. The amount paid using the credit was 16.52 billion. That only means that the step to commercialise the satellite is necessary beyond any reasonable doubt.

He went ahead and pointed out that he is challenging the government. That is regarding the rights it has when it comes to fixing deals with other countries. Mirza did not hesitate to highlight five such deals. Since the parliament was not elected, he sees no logic if they claim that it is making those decisions as the representative of the people. He also talked about deals such as THE Rohingya reparation and Teesta water-sharing agreement. The latter is unresolved up to date.

All that Bangladesh needs is to profit from the project. We wish them all the best in that endeavour.