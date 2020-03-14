When people hear about NASA, the things that come to their minds are space, the universe and beyond. The agency conjures up images of astronauts in space, in satellites, on the Moon, and a lot more. Scientifically speaking, lots of individuals think about nebulae, galaxies, stars, and the planets in the solar system.

However, NASA has four goals in the field of science that focus on the earth, planetary, astrophysics, and heliophysics. Because of its efforts and the contribution from other institutions, viewing the earth from space has been possible.

Despite the latest trends in the field, the planet Earth still has a complex system. Different things such as the atmosphere, bodies of water, surface, frozen ices, and other living organisms have mysteries. As it changes, understanding everything is viable. Thru a scientific understanding of the planet and how the components respond to changes, prediction of weather, climate, and other natural hazards will never be difficult.

What the institution does is to conduct airborne as well as satellite missions. This is a great opportunity to observe the globe in a more detailed way. From the land surface, the atmosphere, the icecaps, the biosphere to anything will be studied and examined.

When it comes to satellites, they are the tools for the measurements of the planet’s temperature, cloud cover, glacial growth, retreat, views of vegetation and a lot more.

Because of the past NASA’s missions, mysteries were uncovered. Such activities could also address threats, saving the Earth. So, the upcoming missions of the agency should receive full funding as we are the ones who will benefit from them. Below are some of its future missions:

ASCENDS

This is an instrument that will measure the exact amount of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere without a bias towards nights, days, air pressure, temperature, or latitudes. It could either have the capacity to fly as a component of an Earth observatory or a standalone mission.

CLARREO

CLARREO stands for the Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory, which is a mission that will monitor a range of the Earth’s radiation properties. Whatever the data it will gather, the agency’s scientists will be able to better understand as well as quantify the climate on our planet.

NASA believes that it could produce the most trusted and accurate record in the history. It has plans to launch a pathfinder mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2020.